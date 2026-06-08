Israeli jets obliterate strategic Iranian air defence systems

16:57

In a massive escalation of kinetic operations in West Asia, Israel has launched a large-scale aerial campaign inside Iran, with deployment-ready fighter jets successfully targeting and neutralising the core air defence infrastructure of the Iranian military.



In a post on social media platform X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed a short time ago an extensive strike against the strategic defense systems of the Iranian terror regime."



This precise, intelligence-driven operation effectively dismantled freshly positioned surveillance and interceptor frameworks that Tehran had been rapidly trying to rebuild following prior multi-city encounters.



The military command specifically noted that these newly deployed networks were targeted because they were intended to revive the country's damaged early-warning radar and interception grids.



"In recent times, defense systems were deployed in several different areas in Iran, as part of the regime's activity to restore its detection and defense capabilities that were damaged in Operation "Roar of the Lion" - the strike led to the destruction of these systems," the post added. -- ANI