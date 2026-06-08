HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israeli jets obliterate strategic Iranian air defence systems

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
16:57
image
In a massive escalation of kinetic operations in West Asia, Israel has launched a large-scale aerial campaign inside Iran, with deployment-ready fighter jets successfully targeting and neutralising the core air defence infrastructure of the Iranian military.

In a post on social media platform X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed a short time ago an extensive strike against the strategic defense systems of the Iranian terror regime."

This precise, intelligence-driven operation effectively dismantled freshly positioned surveillance and interceptor frameworks that Tehran had been rapidly trying to rebuild following prior multi-city encounters.

The military command specifically noted that these newly deployed networks were targeted because they were intended to revive the country's damaged early-warning radar and interception grids.

"In recent times, defense systems were deployed in several different areas in Iran, as part of the regime's activity to restore its detection and defense capabilities that were damaged in Operation "Roar of the Lion" - the strike led to the destruction of these systems," the post added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata in HC against Assembly Speaker's LoP decision
LIVE! Mamata in HC against Assembly Speaker's LoP decision

Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA
Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA

Amidst the INDIA bloc conclave in Delhi, a significant number of Trinamool Congress MPs convened a closed-door meeting, signalling a deepening internal rebellion and discontent within the party's parliamentary ranks following recent...

India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report
India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report

A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that India has expanded its nuclear arsenal and is developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets across China, while also maintaining...

India issues fresh travel warning as Iran, Israel trade strikes
India issues fresh travel warning as Iran, Israel trade strikes

The advisory follows recent developments, including Israeli airstrikes targeting central and western Iran.

Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan
Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan

Manav Suthar took 7 wickets as India recorded their biggest Test victory with an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO