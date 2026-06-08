Israel strikes Iranian targets after missile attack

08:24

Fresh tensions have erupted in West Asia as Israel launched targeted military operations against Iran, triggering widespread blasts across several strategic cities, regional state media reported.

According to the Iranian state news agency, IRNA, at least "two powerful explosions" were heard in Tehran, while the central city of Isfahan was rocked by at least three blasts.

The state-run IRIB broadcaster further confirmed the expanding scope of the aerial multi-city engagement, reporting that there have been "multiple explosions heard in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan".

These dramatic overnight developments mark a sharp escalation in West Asia, unfolding shortly after Tehran had launched its own fresh barrage of projectiles targeting Israel.

The cross-border strikes coincide with intense diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump to sustain a fragile truce in Washington's 100-day war with Iran.

Detailing the Iranian strikes that preceded the latest escalation, a statement by the Israel Defense Forces noted, "At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary."

The military authorities further alerted the public to the possibility of subsequent incoming fire, later confirming that all incoming projectiles were successfully neutralised, while first responders confirmed zero casualties.

Providing context from Tehran, Mohsen Rezaee, a military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told the semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency that the missile launch toward Israel was a "warning to cease their hostile actions" in Lebanon.

This latest round of hostilities follows closely on the heels of intensified fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Early on Sunday, the Lebanese group launched strikes into northern Israel, prompting a retaliatory Israeli aerial assault on a southern suburb of Beirut that claimed two lives and wounded 11 people.

These kinetic developments come amid an apparent stalemate between Washington and Tehran over an interim peace agreement.

In the aftermath of the bombardment, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that his administration remains committed to a diplomatic resolution, whilst calling on Tehran to return to the negotiating table.

"You shot your missiles," the US President was quoted as saying, adding, "That's enough."