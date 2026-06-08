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India's auto retail sales rise 9.55% in May

Mon, 08 June 2026
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The total automobile retail sales in India registered an on-year growth of 9.55 per cent to a record 25,31,067 units in May despite fuel-price revision, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Monday.

The cumulative automobile retail sales in India stood at 23,10,451 units in the same month last year.

The retail sales performance reflects all-time best May for three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors -- a strong outcome for what is seasonally a lean month.

Dealers reported a visible rise in enquiries for fuel-efficient and alternative-powertrain options, reflected in the two-wheeler EV share climbing to 9.25 per cent from 6.11 per cent a year ago. -- PTI

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