India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pakistan

16:14

India is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2025 and continued development of new types of nuclear delivery systems, according to the latest findings from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).



New Delhi's modernisation programme, the SIPRI Yearbook 2026 released on June 8, noted, "is increasingly focused on developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets throughout China, although planning also continues to be focused on India's long-standing rivalry with Pakistan."



The report, which provides an annual assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament and international security, has described Operation Sindoor as "an unusually severe military crisis" between the two nuclear neighbours India and Pakistan in May 2025.



The cross-border tensions in May 2025, said the Institute, saw India strike Pakistani air and missile bases "that are likely to have nuclear-related roles." However, SIPRI stated that "both sides took steps to avoid escalation."



The report further noted that India and Pakistan integrated cyber operations into active military conflict "for the first time" during the crisis in May 2025, underscoring the changing nature of deterrence and warfare between the two rivals.



India has also retained its position as the world's fifth-largest military spender and the second-largest importer of major arms during the 2021-25 period, according to the report by the Stockholm-based think tank SIPRI.



India's military expenditure reached $92.1 billion in 2025, marking an 8.9 per cent jump from the previous year. India is the world's fifth largest military spender and ranks behind only the US, China, Russia and Germany in defence spending.



SIPRI has also identified 162 countries as recipients of major arms in 2021-25. The five largest recipients were Ukraine, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan, which together accounted for 35 per cent of total arms imports in the period. India accounted for 8.2 percent of global arms imports, making it the world's second-largest arms importer during the 2021-25 period. -- ANI