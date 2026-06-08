India stands in solidarity with Philippines: Modi

20:31

A drone view shows a collapsed building in General Santos, Mindanao Island/GenSan DEV/Handout/Reuters





The news report added that 19 deaths were recorded in Sarangani and South Cotabato provinces, while a landslide triggered by the quake killed 13 more people in Glan, Sarangani.



Rodrigo O Sosmen, a senior official at the national Office of Civil Defense based in General Santos, told reporters that the full extent of the damage was still emerging.



He said, "We don't have a complete picture of the damage, but there are plenty of structures that are cracked."



Authorities said about 134 people were injured and nearly 70, 000 residents were displaced, while several others remain missing as rescue operations continue. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the southern Philippines, leaving at least 32 dead, dozens injured and widespread destruction in its wake.In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today's earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines."According to the, a news report, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao on Monday morning at around 7:37 am (local time), making it the strongest quake to hit the Philippines in 50 years, based on US Geological Survey data.Civil defence officials of the country, as cited by the news site, said at least 32 people were killed, dozens were injured, and tens of thousands were displaced.