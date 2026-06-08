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India records USD 7.1 bn current account surplus in Q4

Mon, 08 June 2026
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India recorded a current account surplus of $7.1 billion, or 0.7 percent of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, helped by services exports and higher remittances, according to Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The surplus was $13.7 billion or 1.4 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

However, for the entire fiscal 2025-26, the current account deficit stood at $25.2 billion or 0.6 percent of GDP compared to $22.9 billion or 0.6 percent of GDP in 2024-25.

While the merchandise trade deficit at $83.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 was higher than $59.3 billion in the year-ago quarter, net services receipts increased to $60.4 billion from $53.3 billion.

Services exports increased on a year-on-year basis in major categories, such as computer services and other business services, said RBI's data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2025-26.

Personal transfer receipts under the secondary income account, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $43.5 billion in Q4 2025-26 from $33.9 billion a year ago. -- PTI

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