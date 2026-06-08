HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India issues fresh Iran travel warning amid blasts in Tehran

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
14:02
image
India on Monday reiterated its warning to its nationals in Iran to avoid any travel to the country and exit the region by available means of transport.

The advisory comes in view of the latest developments in the region.

In the urgent advisory, the Indian Embassy in Iran reiterated its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran.

"In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran," the advisory stated on X.

"Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport," it said.

On Monday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran.

A major explosion echoed across Iran's capital on Monday as the exchange of attacks between Iran and Israel continued.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that some of the loud sounds heard in Tehran were likely caused by the activation of the city's air defence systems. According to the agency, air defences were responding to potential aerial threats over the capital.

On April 7, India issued the advisory asking its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India issues fresh Iran travel warning amid blasts in Tehran
LIVE! India issues fresh Iran travel warning amid blasts in Tehran

TMC crisis deepens as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns as RS MP
TMC crisis deepens as Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns as RS MP

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhen Shekhar Ray has resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and his parliamentary seat, adding to the party's ongoing internal crisis and political turmoil.

Huge quake hits Philippines; triggers tsunami warnings in SE Asia
Huge quake hits Philippines; triggers tsunami warnings in SE Asia

A powerful 7.8-magnitude offshore earthquake struck the southern Philippines, killing at least four people, injuring over 200, damaging buildings, and triggering tsunami warnings across parts of Southeast Asia.

Speeding BEST bus rams into cars and bikes in Mumbai
Speeding BEST bus rams into cars and bikes in Mumbai

A speeding BEST bus in Mumbai's Dadar area collided with multiple vehicles, including cars and motorbikes, injuring at least four people. The bus driver reportedly lost control, leading to traffic disruptions and the driver's detention.

India vs Afg Test Updates: Sundar picks 3; Afghanistan 98/5 at tea
India vs Afg Test Updates: Sundar picks 3; Afghanistan 98/5 at tea

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO