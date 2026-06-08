India issues fresh Iran travel warning amid blasts in Tehran

14:02





A major explosion echoed across Iran's capital on Monday as the exchange of attacks between Iran and Israel continued.



Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that some of the loud sounds heard in Tehran were likely caused by the activation of the city's air defence systems. According to the agency, air defences were responding to potential aerial threats over the capital.



On April 7, India issued the advisory asking its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours.



India on Monday reiterated its warning to its nationals in Iran to avoid any travel to the country and exit the region by available means of transport.The advisory comes in view of the latest developments in the region.In the urgent advisory, the Indian Embassy in Iran reiterated its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran."In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran," the advisory stated on X."Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport," it said.On Monday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran.