I'm calling Netanyahu to tell him not to...: Trump

09:39

The two leaders share a fractious relationship

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on the phone with US President Donald Trump, a US official tells Axios, Times of Israel reported.



This comes after Trump told Times of Israel that he would be calling Netanyahu to tell him not to retaliate to Iran's missile attacks on northern Israel.



The Prime Minister's Office does not immediately confirm that the call is taking place.



Meanwhile, President Trump on Monday said that Iran needs to "get back to the table and make a deal" following the missile attacks on Israel, according to the CNN."It's certainly not going to help negotiations," Trump told Fox News."We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," he said, quoted by CNN."You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," he added.



Iran launched missiles at Israel on Monday, marking the first Iranian missile attack since the April 8 ceasefire.



"Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated.



No casualties or damage have been reported so far from the attack, according to the euro news.



The Israeli Air Force (IAF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with defense systems actively intercepting the threat and the Home Front Command issuing safety directives to the public. -- ANI