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'I call the shots': Trump says Netanyahu must accept Iran deal

Mon, 08 June 2026
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United States President Donald Trump has asked Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate to Iran's latest barrage of missiles, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing negotiations for a peace deal to end the three-month long conflict.

US media outlet Axios reported that after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday, Trump spoke to Netanyahu in a bid to prevent fresh tensions between the two nations from derailing the peace deal.

Trump also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.

"You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Trump said, referring to Iran's strikes at Israel.

"The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate," Trump told Axios.

"If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years," he said.

Trump reiterated that Washington is close to reaching an agreement and warned that escalating tensions could derail the effort.

"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump said.

Speaking to Financial Times, Trump said Netanyahu would likely have to accept whatever agreement the US ultimately reaches with Iran.

"He won't have any choice," Trump said of Netanyahu, asserting that he "calls the shots".

The interview was published as Iran launched missiles at Israel in its first attack since a ceasefire took effect in April.

Trump also criticised Israel's strikes on Beirut on Sunday, saying he was "not happy about it".

Trump told Netanyahu during the call to hold off because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal", Axios reported, quoting a US official.

Netanyahu pushed back but ultimately "pseudo agreed" to stand down, the official said, adding that Sunday's call was calmer than last week's tense exchange between the leaders, and Trump did not raise his voice at Netanyahu on this occasion. -- PTI

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