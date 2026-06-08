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Hotel fire: 2 foreigners among 13 patients still hospitalised

Mon, 08 June 2026
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Thirteen patients, including 12 foreign nationals, injured in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire on June 3 remain admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket with one on ventilator support but showing signs of improvement, officials said.

Max Hospital said in a statement that the patient on ventilator support is clinically stable and recovering, while two patients were discharged on Sunday.

Of the 13 patients currently admitted to the facility, eight are in the ICU while four are being treated in the wards, the statement said.

All the patients are clinically stable, it said.

"The patients continue to show satisfactory recovery and are receiving comprehensive care and monitoring," the statement said.

Twenty-two people, including several foreigners, lost their lives while 25 were injured after a major fire tore through the Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar last Wednesday. PTI

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