Heatwave returns to parts of Raj; Sri Ganganagar logs 45.6 degrees C

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Several parts of Rajasthan are reeling under intense heat, with Sri Ganganagar recording a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the weather department said.



According to the Meteorological Department, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of the state in the coming days.



As per the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state at 45.6 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Phalodi at 44.8 degrees, Jaisalmer and Bikaner at 44.0 degrees each, Pilani at 43.8 degrees, Churu at 43.5 degrees, Barmer at 42.8 degrees, Jodhpur at 42.4 degrees and Sangaria at 41.7 degrees Celsius.



The state capital Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius.



The department said that most parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in western Rajasthan are likely to witness mainly dry weather over the next two to three days, with a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in temperatures.



Between June 8 and 11, maximum temperatures in border areas are expected to range between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius, with heatwave conditions at isolated places and strong dust-laden winds blowing at a speed of 20-30 kmph. -- PTI