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Haridwar seers launch campaign against 'veg biryani'

Mon, 08 June 2026
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A group of seers, led by the Akhand Parshuram Akhada, has launched a campaign in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to ban the sale of food under the name "veg biryani".

The group is demanding that shopkeepers and street vendors replace the term with "veg pulao".

Volunteers are pasting "veg pulao" stickers over the word "veg biryani" on signboards and street carts across the town, asserting that the term carries "non-vegetarian connotations" that hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.

Pandit Adheer Kaushik, president of the Akhand Parshuram Akhada, said that under the local municipal body bylaws, the sale and consumption of meat, liquor and eggs is prohibited in certain areas of Haridwar.

"Biryani is essentially a non-vegetarian dish. Even if local shopkeepers do not use meat, the word itself hurts the sentiments of vegetarians," Kaushik said.

He added that dishes like "kebab" and "chaap" are also associated with non-vegetarian cuisine, and the next phase of their campaign will target these names. 

The organisation has written to the municipal commissioner requesting that hotels and restaurants remove these words from their menus. -- PTI

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