Foreign policy, SIR, exams discussed at INDIA Bloc meet

13:13

Opposition leaders on Monday emphasised the need to safeguard democratic values and address issues related to people's livelihood as a key meeting of the INDIA bloc began against the backdrop of differences emerging among some of its constituents.



Leaders arriving for the meeting at the Constitution Club in Delhi indicated that discussions on contentious matters would take place during the deliberations.



Asked about the agenda of the meeting, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said decisions would be taken collectively by alliance partners.



"We will decide the agenda in the meeting," Yadav told reporters, adding that efforts would be made to move towards a "bandhu rashtra". It was important to safeguard democratic values, he said.



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declined to comment on the likely outcomes of the meeting, saying details would emerge after discussions among alliance partners.



CPI general secretary D Raja said the meeting was significant as it was being held after a considerable gap and at a time when constituent parties had several issues requiring discussion.



"There is no particular agenda, but there are issues which political parties have. Left parties do have issues concerning the livelihood of the people and issues confronting the nation as a whole," Raja said.



Recalling that the opposition alliance had come together with the call of "BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao", Raja said the meeting would deliberate on how constituent parties could work together with mutual trust and mutual respect while giving priority to issues concerning ordinary people.



He also referred to concerns raised by some alliance partners over the conduct of parties in states and said opposition leaders should avoid actions that deepen mistrust within the coalition.



The meeting comes amid visible strains within the opposition alliance.



In a recent letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby objected to statements made by Congress leaders, including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during the Kerala election campaign, in which they accused the Left party of colluding with the BJP.



The CPI(M) has maintained that public attacks among constituents undermine opposition unity and weaken efforts to take on the BJP collectively.



The alliance is also meeting without the participation of the DMK, which has accused the Congress of "betrayal" in Tamil Nadu.



The AAP, which had already announced that it was no longer part of the INDIA alliance, is also not attending the meeting. PTI