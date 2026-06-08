Delhi hotel fire: Court denies bail to cook

17:30

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail application moved by a cook accused in connection with the Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 22 lives last week.



Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap was hearing a bail application filed by cook, Keshav Negi soon after he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and dismissed the plea.



Deepak Prakash, counsel for Negi, submitted before the court that his client was charged under serious charges while he was the one who tried to douse the fire.



He submitted that his client turned off the LPG after he saw fire flames in the hotel.



Negi was arrested on Saturday with investigators alleging that his negligence played a role in triggering the June 3 blaze.



Several other individuals connected with the establishment have also been detained and are being questioned as part of an ongoing investigation into the fire at Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area. -- PTI