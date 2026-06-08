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Dalai Lama undergoes successful knee replacement surgery

Mon, 08 June 2026
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Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama underwent a successful left knee replacement surgery and is recovering well, his personal physicians said in a video message on Monday.

In a message posted on X on his official page, it was informed that his successful left knee replacement surgery took place earlier on Monday at Apollo Hospital here in New Delhi.

"Following today's procedure, His Holiness returned to his hospital room in stable condition. His recovery is progressing well, and he remains in good spirits", the post said.

His physicians expressed gratitude to the medical, nursing, and administrative teams at Apollo Hospital for the care, support, and attention.

"We are deeply grateful for their professionalism, dedication, and kindness", the post said.

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