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CM Adhikari visits TMC MP Satabdi Roy's home in Delhi

Mon, 08 June 2026
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23:48
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo
Amid hectic political developments and turmoil in Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the residence of Trinamool TMC MP Satabdi Roy in the national capital on Monday.

Some Trinamool Congress MPs were learnt to be present at her house during the visit by Suvendu Adhikari.

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday escalated the internal crisis within her party by announcing that a faction of 20 MPs has formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangements.

"We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction with the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal," she told ANI.

"We are against the lawlessness, misgovernance and unemployment in the state of West Bengal over the past few years. Things have been getting from bad to worse, and I have been with Mamata Banerjee for 40 years... It is useless to say that just because she is not in power in West Bengal, I have left. It is not that...," she added.

Ghosh alleged that in the last three-four years, the pressure was too much on the government officers to work according to the whims and fancies of certain leadership. -- ANI

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