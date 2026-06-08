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CJP will protest in multiple states, cities if Pradhan doesn't resign: Dipke

Mon, 08 June 2026
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The Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said the party will stage protests in various states and cities across the country if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign by Saturday.

Dipke made this announcement on Sunday night through an X post.

The Cockroach Janata Party conducted an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital earlier on June 6. It demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak cases in the country.

In his video, Abhijeet said, "Earlier I said that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign till Saturday (June 13, 2026), the agitation will go on a wider scale. Going in that direction, if Pradhan won't resign, I will personally go to different cities and states and undertake protests with a demand for his resignation."

He also announced the further line of action to undertake agitation in New Delhi. Abhijeet said, "Even after protests in the state, Dharmendra Pradhan would not resign; we will not have any option but to agitate again. Then the students from various corners of the country will come together in New Delhi and agitate peacefully."

"We will not stop till Pradhan doesn't resign. He should take moral responsibility for ruining the future of over one crore students," he added. PTI

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