CJP stir in Pune on June 11 seeking Pradhan's resignation

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The CJP is exclusively for Gen Z, and it won't be associated with any political party, he asserted. -- PTI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said his party will stage protest in Pune on June 11 to seek Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests."Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!" Dipke posted on X."Cockroaches will demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in Maharashtra's educational capital Pune. How many Pune cockroaches will join?" a post on CJP's X handle said.Asked about recent Gen Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, Dipke stressed on Sunday that the CJP movement has been peaceful and cannot be compared with demonstrations that occurred in the neighbouring countries.