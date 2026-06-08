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Bulldozer action against rape accused in UP's Amroha

Mon, 08 June 2026
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The police in UP's Amroha on Monday demolished an alleged illegal construction belonging to an accused in a minor rape case and provisions of the SC/ST Act, an official said.

Additional superintendent of police Akhilesh Bhadauria said the action was taken as part of the police's zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and girls.

He said the accused, identified as Farman, a resident of Madaripur village under Rahra police station area, was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

"After verification and measurement by the revenue department, the construction carried out by the accused was found to be illegal. The administration subsequently demolished the structure using a bulldozer," Bhadauria said.

Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused and raids are being conducted at possible locations. -- PTI

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