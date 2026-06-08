BSE Sensex top losers today

18:54





During the day, it dived 924.4 points, or 1.24 percent, to 73,318.94.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 243.70 points, or 1.04 percent, to 23,123. In intra-day trade, the benchmark lost 296.55 points, or 1.26 percent, to 23,070.15.



A total of 3,117 stocks declined, while 1,249 advanced and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.



Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest laggards.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1 per cent on Monday, following a massive sell-off in global equities and a sharp rise in crude prices amid intensifying tensions in West Asia.Besides, unabated foreign capital outflows and a weak rupee against the US dollar also weighed on investor sentiment, traders said.Extending losses for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 719.08 points, or 0.97 percent, to settle at 73,524.26.