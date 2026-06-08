HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
18:54
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1 per cent on Monday, following a massive sell-off in global equities and a sharp rise in crude prices amid intensifying tensions in West Asia.

Besides, unabated foreign capital outflows and a weak rupee against the US dollar also weighed on investor sentiment, traders said.

Extending losses for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 719.08 points, or 0.97 percent, to settle at 73,524.26. 

During the day, it dived 924.4 points, or 1.24 percent, to 73,318.94.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 243.70 points, or 1.04 percent, to 23,123. In intra-day trade, the benchmark lost 296.55 points, or 1.26 percent, to 23,070.15.

A total of 3,117 stocks declined, while 1,249 advanced and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Among the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian seafarers; all safe
LIVE! Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian seafarers; all safe

Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA
Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA

Amidst the INDIA bloc conclave in Delhi, a significant number of Trinamool Congress MPs convened a closed-door meeting, signalling a deepening internal rebellion and discontent within the party's parliamentary ranks following recent...

India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report
India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report

A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that India has expanded its nuclear arsenal and is developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets across China, while also maintaining...

Delhi hotel fire: Key accused Jay Mishra surrenders
Delhi hotel fire: Key accused Jay Mishra surrenders

Jay Mishra, a key accused and associate of the owner in the south Delhi hotel fire that killed 22 people, has surrendered to a court. Mishra is implicated in the hotel's operations and lack of security, with the police probe widening to...

Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan
Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan

Manav Suthar took 7 wickets as India recorded their biggest Test victory with an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO