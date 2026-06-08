Bengaluru techie dies due to suspected gas geyser leak in Kodagu

17:46

A 27-year-old woman who was on a weekend trip to Kodagu died due to a suspected gas geyser leak at a homestay in the district, the police said on Monday.



The deceased, identified as Vinutha, was a native of Mysuru and worked at a private firm in Bengaluru, they said.



The incident occurred on Sunday at a homestay in the Kalkanduru area, where she had been staying with her colleagues during a two-day trip to Kodagu,the police added.



According to the police, Vinutha had gone to take a shower and was later found unconscious inside the bathroom.



The matter came to light when her colleagues checked on her after noticing that she had been in the bathroom for an unusually long time.



She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.



A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident, the police added. -- PTI