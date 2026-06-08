HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengaluru techie dies due to suspected gas geyser leak in Kodagu

Mon, 08 June 2026
Share:
17:46
image
A 27-year-old woman who was on a weekend trip to Kodagu died due to a suspected gas geyser leak at a homestay in the district, the police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Vinutha, was a native of Mysuru and worked at a private firm in Bengaluru, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a homestay in the Kalkanduru area, where she had been staying with her colleagues during a two-day trip to Kodagu,the police added.

According to the police, Vinutha had gone to take a shower and was later found unconscious inside the bathroom.

The matter came to light when her colleagues checked on her after noticing that she had been in the bathroom for an unusually long time.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident, the police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian seafarers; all safe
LIVE! Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian seafarers; all safe

Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA
Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA

Amidst the INDIA bloc conclave in Delhi, a significant number of Trinamool Congress MPs convened a closed-door meeting, signalling a deepening internal rebellion and discontent within the party's parliamentary ranks following recent...

India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report
India widens nuke arsenal lead over Pak: SIPRI report

A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that India has expanded its nuclear arsenal and is developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets across China, while also maintaining...

Delhi hotel fire: Key accused Jay Mishra surrenders
Delhi hotel fire: Key accused Jay Mishra surrenders

Jay Mishra, a key accused and associate of the owner in the south Delhi hotel fire that killed 22 people, has surrendered to a court. Mishra is implicated in the hotel's operations and lack of security, with the police probe widening to...

Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan
Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan

Manav Suthar took 7 wickets as India recorded their biggest Test victory with an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO