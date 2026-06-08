Bengal govt transfers 179 police officers

15:53

The West Bengal government on Monday transferred 179 IPS and WBPS officers across the state, including within the Kolkata Police commissionerate, in its biggest such exercise after the BJP came to power.



Of the 179, 151 were IPS officers, and the rest were West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers, according to a notification.



Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Gaurav Sharma were appointed IGPs in the state STF, while former Bidhannagar police commissioner Murlidhar Sharma was posted as IGP, Intelligence Branch.



Kunal Aggarwal will be the new additional commissioner, crime, in Kolkata Police, while Mukesh has been made the new IGP, Armed Police, Kolkata.



Syed Waquar Raza will take charge as the police commissioner of Siliguri, north Bengal's largest city, while Joy Biswas has been posted as the IGP, Railways in the state, the notification issued by the state's Home and Hill Affairs department said.



Surya Pratap Yadav will be the joint commissioner, traffic, in the Kolkata Police commissionerate, while Saumya Roy will be the senior superintendent, enforcement branch of the state police.



In several deputy commissioner rank postings in Kolkata Police, Ishani Paul will be DC south west division, Sayak Das the DC North, Praween Prakash DC central division, Shiba Prasad Patra DC, Bhangar division, K U Ganpat the DC, SSD, Y S Jagannathrao the DC, Detective Department, and Subimal Paul DC ESD, the notification said.



Chandra Sekhar Bardham will be SP of Diamond Harbour police district, while K Sunny Raj will be SP, Purulia, the notification said. PTI