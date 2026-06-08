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Avoid travel to Iran, exit Iran: India tells citizens

Mon, 08 June 2026
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Embassy of India in Iran advisory: "In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport."

In a significant escalation of hostilities in West Asia, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force says it has launched a fresh wave of military strikes targeting key Israeli air installations, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported on Monday.

The military offensive, designated as "Operation Nasr," reportedly targeted core sectors within two of Israel's most critical aerial warfare hubs, the Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases.

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