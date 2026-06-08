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Air India planes damaged after gusty winds at Delhi airport

Mon, 08 June 2026
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Three Air India aircraft parked in the hangar of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi suffered damage on Sunday due to sudden winds, sources said.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

The development comes a day after an IndiGo 6E 6283 flight operating from Bengaluru to Mumbai was delayed after it suffered a bird hit, sources said on Saturday.

The pilot immediately returned the aircraft to the bay for precautionary checks after the accidental hit on Friday. Engineers conducted the inspection and cleared the aircraft for the operations.

The flight resumed its journey after a delay of more than an hour, and no injuries were reported, sources said. -- ANI

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