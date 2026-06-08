Ahead of INDIA meet BJP say its a figment of imagination

12:09

Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, the BJP said the opposition alliance is "a figment of imagination" and lacks conviction on the ground.



Top leaders of 23 political parties of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet on Monday to redraw their strategy to take on the BJP and iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.



In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said there is a complete implosion in the INDIA bloc, with disagreements involving the Congress and the DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Left parties.



He added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also questioned the Congress' intentions behind forging alliances with regional parties.



"After DMK versus Congress, after JMM versus Congress and after the complete implosion of the INDI alliance, with the Left attacking the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party has now also targeted the Congress. It has advised smaller regional parties that the only reason the Congress is coming together with them is to strengthen itself, not the nation, and therefore it will not join the INDI alliance," he said.



"There is no INDI alliance. It is just a figment of one's imagination. Cosmetic meetings take place, but real conviction on the ground is never seen," he posted.



Claiming that the opposition alliance lacks a common purpose, Poonawalla said it has "no mission, no vision, only division".



"The INDI alliance never had any mission. It was always about confusion, ambition and division. Those divisions are now playing out on a daily basis. Even when these parties came together, they did so not out of conviction but for convenience," he said.



In a video statement, he claimed that regional parties do not have faith in the Congress as "actually uses and throws them".



"The DMK has said the Congress is a backstabber and that it does not want to sit with the party. The JMM has a fight with the Congress over the second Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand, saying the Congress did not even ask it.



"The RJD, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and other parties feel that the Congress uses them and then throws them," he said.



"The INDI alliance is only in papers, headlines and cosmetic actions, and never in reality," he added.



The BJP spokesperson also pointed to electoral contests among the INDIA bloc allies in states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, questioning its unity. PTI