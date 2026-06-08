4 dead in 7.8 magnitude quake in Philippines

11:21

A damaged building in General Santos City. Pic: Philippine Red Cross/Handout via/Reuters

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Monday morning, causing widespread damage, killing at least four people, injuring more than 200, and triggering a tsunami that sent waves up to one metre (three feet) onto nearby coastlines.



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged residents in tsunami-prone areas to move to higher ground, while authorities in Indonesia and Malaysia also issued coastal warnings. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later said the tsunami threat had largely subsided about five hours after the quake struck at 7:37 a.m., though it advised people to remain cautious as sea levels could continue to fluctuate.



The quake, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, was centred offshore about 13 kilometres southwest of General Santos, a southern Mindanao city with a population of more than 700,000 and a major centre for the tuna industry and regional commerce.



Marcos said national disaster-response agencies had been placed on standby. "The national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind," he said.



Three people were killed and around 130 injured in General Santos, where several structures sustained heavy damage, including partial collapses of smaller buildings and significant cracks in a key access bridge.



A fourth fatality was reported in Davao Oriental province, the Department of Health said.



Authorities said there were no immediate reports of people trapped in damaged buildings. Sosmena, who was on his way to work when the quake struck, described the intensity of the shaking.



The earthquake forced the temporary closure of General Santos International Airport, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights, aviation officials said.



In neighbouring regions, more than 100 students suffered minor injuries or fainted during morning flag ceremonies as panic spread through schools, according to Ednar Dayanghirang, director of the Office of Civil Defence in a nearby southern region.



Radio station DZRH reported that a four-storey commercial building housing one of its provincial offices partially collapsed. Staff members evacuated safely, though it was unclear whether anyone else was trapped. Falling debris from several buildings also struck tricycle taxis parked nearby.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake was caused by movement along the Cotabato Trench at a depth of 10 kilometres. -- Agencies.

