20 TMC MPs send letter to Speaker to ally with NDA

16:12

Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts of the Trinamool Congress last month, days after publicly airing her disappointment with the party leadership.



The parliamentarian, who recently skipped key party programmes and voiced discontent over the TMC's internal functioning, submitted her resignation from all party responsibilities. She, however, continues as MP.

20 TMC MPs have sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing their desire to ally with the NDA, says TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. "We accepted poll verdict in Bengal, believe our future political course should be aligned with NDA," Ghosh Dastidar says.