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Varanasi to shift meat, fish shops to city outskirts

Sun, 07 June 2026
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The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has decided to shift all meat and fish shops operating within the city limits to designated locations on the outskirts as part of efforts to improve urban management and cleanliness, officials said on Sunday.

The proposal was approved at a meeting of the municipal corporation's governing body held at the Town Hall building in Maidagin on Saturday under the chairmanship of Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said.

Srivastava said extensive discussions were held on various aspects of the city's development, during which members endorsed the plan to relocate meat and fish markets to the city's peripheral areas in a systematic manner.

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal informed the House that five locations have been identified in the first phase of the project.

The sites are situated close to the city's outer limits to minimise inconvenience to residents, he said.

Under the plan, meat and fish shops currently operating within the city will be shifted to Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur and Shivpur in the coming days, officials said.

The move is aimed at improving sanitation and streamlining the functioning of such markets while ensuring continued access to consumers, they added. -- PTI

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