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US shoots down two Iranian attack drones in Hormuz

Sun, 07 June 2026
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The United States military has intercepted and destroyed two Iranian attack drones that posed an immediate hazard to commercial shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, according to an official statement by the US Central Command late Saturday.

The kinetic engagement underscores a fresh escalation of hostilities in West Asia, severely straining the existing ceasefire framework just a day after Iran targeted the strategic waterway and its Gulf neighbours, including Kuwait and Bahrain, with a barrage of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command announced on its X account.

The military command added that "American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression."

This drone interception is part of a broader flare-up of military confrontations between US and Iranian forces in the strategic shipping corridors of West Asia, exposing the extreme fragility of the existing ceasefire and raising significant international concern over a wider regional escalation.

The immediate cycle of friction began early on Saturday, when US forces launched targeted strikes against Iranian coastal radar installations located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island within the critical Strait of Hormuz.

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