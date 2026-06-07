Ugandan tourist with Ebola-like symptoms tests negative

11:15

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The test report of a Ugandan woman, who was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur after exhibiting Ebola-like symptoms, has returned negative for the Ebola virus, Rajasthan health authorities said.



According to the Rajasthan Public Health department, the woman, who had arrived in Rajasthan from Uganda as a tourist, was admitted to RUHS Hospital in Jaipur and kept in isolation as a precautionary measure after she developed symptoms resembling those associated with Ebola.



Her samples were sent to a specialised laboratory in Pune for examination. The test report received from Pune confirmed that the woman had not contracted the Ebola virus.



On Thursday, a Sudanese national who arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was isolated and shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, after airport health officials detected fever during thermal screening of international passengers, according to a Gandhi Hospital official. The samples of the patient have been collected and have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for testing.



The Central Government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. -- ANI