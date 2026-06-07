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TVK govt may not last even three months: Stalin

Sun, 07 June 2026
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Sunday claimed that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, may not survive beyond three months.

Vijay was sworn in as the CM of Tamil Nadu in May, ushering in the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in the state in 60 years. 

Speaking at an event where former Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MLA Panaiyur Babu and his supporters joined the DMK, the former CM said, "I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner."

"Many people are already talking about it, and criticism is mounting. It is not a question of six months, five months or even four months. The question now is whether this government will last even three months," Stalin said.

"It is in this context that you have joined this movement today," he added, urging the new entrants to cooperate with the party in all its organisational activities.

Stalin also urged the newly inducted cadres not to criticise the parties they were previously associated with. 

Quoting party founder C N Annadurai, he said, "Anna famously said that even the jasmine in a rival's garden has fragrance. There is no need to underestimate anyone."  -- PTI

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