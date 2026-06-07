Tribal woman gang-raped in Ranchi; 8 arrested, minor detained

16:18

Eight people were arrested, and a teenager was detained for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old tribal woman in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred late Friday night in a village under the Mandar Police Station area.



The accused forcefully took the woman to a secluded place adjoining the village, where they raped her, police said.



According to police, an FIR was lodged on Saturday based on the statement of the rape survivor. Subsequently, the woman's medical examination was conducted at a government hospital in Ranchi.



"We arrested eight people and detained a minor in this connection on Sunday. The accused were nabbed during raids at multiple locations in the Burmu and Chanho police station areas. The accused are aged between 19 and 24 years, while the detained teen is 15 years old," Ranchi (Rural) SP Gaurav Goswami told PTI.



The accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation into the case was underway, police said. -- PTI