TMC worker held, was hiding under pile of sarees: Police

18:07

A Trinamool Congress worker, accused of involvement in 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal, was arrested from Amta in Howrah district on Sunday after he was allegedly found hiding under a pile of sarees during a police raid, officials said.



The accused has been identified as Brahmananda Chakraborty, a resident of Udaynarayanpur in the same district.



According to police, Chakraborty attempted to evade arrest by hiding under a pile of sarees inside a house.



Local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders claimed that complaints regarding Chakraborty's alleged involvement in incidents of post-poll violence dating back to 2021 had been pending for years.



The arrest drew comparisons with a similar incident in Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga on May 4, when police arrested local TMC leader Shahidul Miah after allegedly pulling him out from under a bed where he had been hiding. -- PTI