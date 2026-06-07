HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TMC worker held, was hiding under pile of sarees: Police

Sun, 07 June 2026
Share:
18:07
image
A Trinamool Congress worker, accused of involvement in 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal, was arrested from Amta in Howrah district on Sunday after he was allegedly found hiding under a pile of sarees during a police raid, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Brahmananda Chakraborty, a resident of Udaynarayanpur in the same district.

According to police, Chakraborty attempted to evade arrest by hiding under a pile of sarees inside a house.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders claimed that complaints regarding Chakraborty's alleged involvement in incidents of post-poll violence dating back to 2021 had been pending for years.

The arrest drew comparisons with a similar incident in Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga on May 4, when police arrested local TMC leader Shahidul Miah after allegedly pulling him out from under a bed where he had been hiding.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ram temple donation funds missing, claims Akhilesh
LIVE! Ram temple donation funds missing, claims Akhilesh

Eggs hurled at two arrested TMC councillors in Kolkata
Eggs hurled at two arrested TMC councillors in Kolkata

In south-eastern Kolkata's Patuli, hundreds of residents gathered outside the local police station to protest against Councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta, who was arrested on Saturday evening, on charges, including extortion, criminal...

Man dies at Mumbai music event, cops deny drug abuse
Man dies at Mumbai music event, cops deny drug abuse

A 28-year-old man died and a 31-year-old woman was hospitalised after falling ill during a music event in Mumbai. Police are investigating the incidents, stating that no evidence of drug use has been found so far, though both individuals...

Chennai-born architect of Trump's AI policies quits
Chennai-born architect of Trump's AI policies quits

The 42-year-old, who has had stints at Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter, made the announcement of leaving his role as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence in a post on X on Saturday.

Hyderabad man shot dead in US in pizza delivery 'trap'
Hyderabad man shot dead in US in pizza delivery 'trap'

A 28-year-old man from Hyderabad, Anshul Kuncha, was allegedly shot dead in Philadelphia, US, while delivering pizzas. His family believes it was a "decoy" trap and has appealed to the MEA for justice and repatriation of his remains.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO