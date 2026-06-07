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Stones pelted at BJP leader's house in Indore

Sun, 07 June 2026
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Police have launched an investigation after unidentified persons on Sunday allegedly pelted stones at the residence of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Indore, damaging property, an official said.

The incident took place in the Usha Nagar area and involved the residence-cum-office of Virendra Shedge, a BJP functionary associated with the party's assembly constituency No. 4 unit.

According to local residents, stones were allegedly hurled at the building in the morning, damaging the glass panes of an office located on the premises.

They said another incident of stone pelting happened at the same location later in the day.

In a related incident, stones were allegedly thrown at the residence of Lokendra Rathore, a relative of Indore-IV MLA Malini Gaud, damaging a car parked there.

Police said the incident was preceded by a dispute on Saturday night between Shedge and a local resident over an alleged littering incident involving a pet dog.

Both sides later went to a police station, where efforts were made to defuse the situation, police sources said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivendu Joshi from the Annapurna division said police were examining CCTV footage and recording statements from both sides.

"Further action will be taken after a thorough probe," Joshi said.  -- PTI

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