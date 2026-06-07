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Security beefed up at CJP founder Dipke's home

Sun, 07 June 2026
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Police have heightened security at the residence of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who reached his home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Sunday morning, an official said.

After landing in New Delhi from the US on Saturday morning, Dipke participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar under the banner of the CJP, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

The CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

Dipke reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday morning, and his family members welcomed him at his residence in the MIDC Waluj area.

"We have increased the security at his residence from today. Earlier, 11 security personnel were deployed there, now the number has reached 15. The deployed staff is from the local police station as well as the city police headquarters,'' an official from MIDC Waluj police station said.  -- PTI

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