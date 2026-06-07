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Pradhan must resign in 7 days: CJP founder Dipke

Sun, 07 June 2026
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Founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, on Sunday thanked the 'thousands' of people who participated in the group's protest at Jantar Mantar and warned that the agitation would continue if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was not removed from office or did not resign within seven days.

In a post on X, Dipke described Saturday's demonstration as a 'historic' show of strength and said it reflected growing anger among students and young people over issues related to the education system.

'Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite,' he wrote.

Claiming that most people who joined the demonstration had never participated in a protest before, he added, "They felt emboldened by our collective presence to express their sheer anger and frustration at the education system," he said, while thanking supporters, including students and children, who attended the event despite the summer heat.

"Change cannot happen if we don't make our voices heard," he stated.

Asserting that 'this doesn't end here', Dipke accused Pradhan of wronging an entire generation.

"If he is not removed or does not step down within the next 7 days, we will be forced to continue our protest on the ground," he said.

Dipke emphasised that the movement would continue to rely on peaceful methods and said the government could not ignore a united and non-violent campaign.

"The government cannot touch a unified, peaceful movement. Us cockroaches don't ever need to fear them," he said.

The remarks come a day after the CJP organised a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation. The demonstration drew participants from several states, according to the organisers, and featured speeches by students, educators and activists who criticised the Centre's handling of education-related issues.

At the protest, Dipke had alleged that the education system was failing students and called for accountability from the Union education minister.

The organisers had also issued an ultimatum seeking Pradhan's resignation, warning of further agitation if their demands were not met.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest, had voiced support for the demonstrators and urged authorities to listen to the concerns being raised by students and young people.  -- PTI

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