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Police summon Bengal ex-sports minister in Messi case

Sun, 07 June 2026
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08:16
Fans with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's posters lay on the ground as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium/ANI Photo
Fans with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's posters lay on the ground as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium/ANI Photo
Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas has again been summoned by the police in connection with a case related to chaos at the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium, after he failed to appear before the investigators by Friday.

The TMC leader, who had earlier cited health issues and stated that he was not in a position to attend the summons, has been asked to appear before the investigators on June 8.

"We have asked Aroop Biswas to appear before our officers on June 8. A notice has been served to him today," an officer of Bidhannagar Dakshin police station said.

He was asked to appear before investigators by Friday, after an FIR was lodged against him by the event organiser Shatadru Dutta, accusing the former minister of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with the high-profile football event in December, 2005.

The event at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025, had descended into chaos after a large number of people entered the venue allegedly without valid access, leading to security breaches and crowd disorder. -- PTI

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