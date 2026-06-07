National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

08:38

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died at a private hospital here while undergoing treatment for pneumonia, family sources said.



He was 56.



Kumar died around 10.43 pm on Saturday, they said.



The actor, who had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day and was placed on ventilator support.



According to family sources, he developed sudden health complications and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.



A familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Kumar first gained recognition through mimicry and comedy before entering films in the late 1990s. Although he made his film debut in 1997, it was during the 2000s that his comic performances earned him widespread popularity.



He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his performance in Achanurangatha Veedu and later received both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed portrayal in Adaminte Makan Abu (2010).



Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed deep grief over Kumar's demise, describing him as "more than a film star" and "a brother and family member".