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Maharashtra unlikely to see widespread rains before Jun 15

Sun, 07 June 2026
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Maharashtra is unlikely to witness widespread and satisfactory monsoon rainfall before June 15, prompting authorities to advise farmers against rushing with sowing operations.

Officials on Sunday said weather forecasts are indicating subdued rainfall activity and slow monsoon advancement across the state.

While the southwest monsoon has entered south Konkan, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts till June 9, the overall rainfall pattern across the state is expected to remain weak over the next week, the Maharashtra Agriculture and Disaster Management Department said.

According to the department, parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and Madhya Maharashtra may experience cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms accompanied by rain during afternoon hours till at least June 15, but this rainfall is unlikely to be adequate for widespread sowing activities.

"Current weather conditions do not indicate satisfactory and widespread rainfall across the state. Farmers should not undertake sowing operations merely on the basis of forecast thunderstorm activity and isolated rainfall. The maximum temperatures are likely to remain high in several regions till at least June 12," the advisory said.

Temperatures in Vidarbha and Khandesh may cross the 40-degrees Celsius mark, while Marathwada is expected to record temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

"Farmers should closely monitor weather forecasts and wait for sustained and widespread rainfall before beginning sowing operations to avoid potential crop losses," it added.

The advisory urged citizens to exercise caution during thunderstorms and lightning, advising them not to take shelter under trees, tin sheds or near electrical transformers, poles and power lines.  -- PTI

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