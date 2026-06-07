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Locals tonsure TMC leader, garland him with shoes

Sun, 07 June 2026
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A man was tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded through the village by irate locals in West Bengal's Howrah district, who alleged the Trinamool Congress leader used to extort money from beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

Residents of Amardaha village said that Sannashi Manna used to extort money from people for availing benefits under various social welfare programmes.

Several Aadhaar cards and job cards of the MGNREGA scheme were recovered from his house, they alleged.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed villagers garlanding Manna with shoes and shaving his head.

Police rescued Manna and brought the situation under control.

A police officer said Manna has been rescued from the infuriated crowd. An investigation into the allegations made by the locals would be conducted, he said, although no formal complaint has been filed against him.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Since the BJP came to power in West Bengal, there have been widespread agitations and displays of public anger against local Trinamool Congress leaders.  -- PTI

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