Leopard cub found dead in Goa; minister orders probe

10:13

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A leopard cub has been found dead in North Goa district, prompting the state government to order an inquiry into the matter.



Some locals spotted the leopard cub lying dead in the Bagatwada area of Palye village in Pernem taluka on Saturday night and alerted authorities, a forest official said on Sunday.



A forest department team later reached the spot and sent the carcass for an autopsy, he said.



State forest minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday told reporters that he has asked principal chief conservator of forests Kamal Datta to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.



On May 2, the decomposed carcass of a tiger was found near Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa's Kushavati district. -- PTI