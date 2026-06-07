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International Day of Yoga to be celebrated at iconic venues across US

Sun, 07 June 2026
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The 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be celebrated at iconic venues across the US, from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Times Square in New York, and the Navy Pier in Chicago.

Yoga enthusiasts are also set to stretch their limbs and engage in deep breathing to improve flexibility and well-being at Hillsboro, a hub for semiconductor and electronics industries in Oregon, and at the Shrinathji Haveli -- a temple in Irvine, South California, known for its stunning architecture and peaceful ambience.

The Indian Embassy in Washington has invited yoga enthusiasts to join the IDY celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial on June 19.

The International Day of Yoga has been observed on June 21 every year since 2015.

The Lincoln Memorial has recently drawn attention following the restoration of the 2000-foot reflecting pool between the memorial and the Washington Monument, one of the most recognisable landmarks in the US capital.

As part of the run-up to the celebrations, the Embassy organised a yoga session at DuPont Circle in downtown Washington on Saturday. It is also supporting yoga day events being organised by various community groups across the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru, H R Nagendra, will lead the IDY celebrations at the iconic Times Square in New York on June 21. The event is being organised by the Consulate General of India in New York. PTI

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