Fire at residential building in Navi Mumbai; four injured

09:28

Four persons were injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, officials said on Sunday.



The blaze occurred on Saturday evening in Kuber Apartment located at Sector 21 in the Ghansoli area, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Sachin Kadam said.



The disaster management cell received information about the fire at 8.51 pm on Saturday, he said.



Multiple fire tenders from Airoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi and other areas were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was later doused.



Ten persons were rescued from the premises. A minor and three other persons suffered burn injuries and breathing difficulties, the official said.



Three of the injured persons were admitted to Basil Hospital in Koparkhairane for treatment, he said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation, the official added. -- PTI