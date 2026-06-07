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ED approaches court seeking SFIO documents in CMRL case

Sun, 07 June 2026
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The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing a money laundering case linked to CMRL and involving former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T, has approached a court here seeking access to documents collected by the SFIO during its investigation into the matter.

The ED filed a petition before the Special Court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kochi seeking copies of documents gathered by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which had investigated alleged "fake" expenses admitted by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) before the Income Tax Settlement Commission.

ED sources said the documents sought by the agency include records related to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the company owned by Veena, which was engaged in IT consultancy services.

The agency has requested the court to direct the SFIO to provide copies of documents collected during its investigation. The petition is likely to be considered next week.

The ED probe pertains to allegations that CMRL made payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited without receiving any services in return.

According to the ED, another company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICPL), operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments. -- PTI

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