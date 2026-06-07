Cong, JMM to contest one RS seat each in Jharkhand

15:59

The JMM had earlier indicated that it will contest both the Rajya Sabha seats and announced the name of one candidate, while the Congress, too, named its candidate for one of the two seats.





Elections for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 18.

The Congress has also announced its senior party functionary Pranav Jha as its candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state.





All India Congress Committee secretary Jha is currently in charge of communication for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

To resolve the crisis, the Congress nominated former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma as AICC observers for the Jharkhand RS polls.





Baghel and Sharma met Soren seeking the JMM's support for Jha.

The nomination process for the elections began on June 1, and the last date for filing the documents papers is June 8.





Polling will be held on June 18.

The National Democratic Alliance has 24 MLAs -- 21 from the BJP and one each from the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, the All Jharkhand Students' Union Party and the Janata Dal-United.





Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha has one MLA. -- PTI

The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have decided to contest one seat each in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand following an agreement between the leaders of the two alliance partners at a breakfast meeting."We have resolved the issue and now JMM and Congress will contest one seat each," a senior leader involved in the discussions toldSources said the agreement was reached during a meeting between Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress observers Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma over breakfast.A joint declaration stating that JMM and Congress will contest one Rajya Sabha seat each is likely to be made at a dinner meeting, where all 56 MLAs of the INDIA Bloc have been invited, they said.The JMM had already declared former minister Baidyanath Ram as its candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Ram will file his nomination papers in the presence of CM Soren on June 8.The Bharatiya Janata Party has already said that it will field a candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats but has not yet nominated anyone.One of the Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren, while the other will fall vacant after BJP member Deepak Prakash completes his six-year term on June 21.As many as five candidates, including JMM's Baidyanath Ram, Congress's Pranav Jha, Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh Parimal Nathwani and BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh, purchased nomination forms on Saturday, an election official at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha said.The contest in Jharkhand will become interesting if both Nathwani and Vallabh enter the fray. To ensure victory, a candidate must secure a minimum of 28 first-preference votes.In the Jharkhand Assembly, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has 56 members, comprising 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and two from Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation.