7 people, dog rescued from New Friends Colony house fire

17:36

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Seven people, including five children and two women, were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in New Friends Colony around 3.39 pm on Sunday, officials said.



After the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the blaze at a house, a water bowser, a quick response vehicle and a bulk fire tender were initially rushed to the spot in southeast Delhi, officials said.



Police said no person was injured in the blaze -- which was brought under control at 4.05 pm -- and dismissed reports circulating about the death of a child.



"Reports claiming that a child died in the fire incident are incorrect. No casualty has been reported, and all occupants were rescued," a police officer said.



Firefighters launched a rescue operation and evacuated five children and two women stranded on the upper floor.



Police said an injured dog was also rescued from the building and sent to a veterinary hospital for treatment.



According to fire officials, the fire was confined to the building's first floor.



Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. -- PTI