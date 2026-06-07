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7 people, dog rescued from New Friends Colony house fire

Sun, 07 June 2026
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17:36
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Seven people, including five children and two women, were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in New Friends Colony around 3.39 pm on Sunday, officials said.

After the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the blaze at a house, a water bowser, a quick response vehicle and a bulk fire tender were initially rushed to the spot in southeast Delhi, officials said.

Police said no person was injured in the blaze -- which was brought under control at 4.05 pm -- and dismissed reports circulating about the death of a child.

"Reports claiming that a child died in the fire incident are incorrect. No casualty has been reported, and all occupants were rescued," a police officer said.

Firefighters launched a rescue operation and evacuated five children and two women stranded on the upper floor.

Police said an injured dog was also rescued from the building and sent to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

According to fire officials, the fire was confined to the building's first floor.

Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.  -- PTI

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