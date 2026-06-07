2 Assam women declared foreigners, shifted to transit camp

20:23

Two women from Assam's Nagaon district have been declared foreigners and sent to a detention centre, now called a transit camp, in Goalpara district, officials said on Sunday.



The two women -- Jahanara Begum of Bagarigori village and Mamtaz Begum of Dagaon -- have claimed Indian citizenship, but were unable to produce documents such as educational and birth certificates as legacy documents, instead of village headmen's testimonials, despite having valid documents of their parents, officials said.



Advocate Zahidul Hoque, appearing for Jahanara, told PTI that the two were first declared foreigners by the Juria Foreigners Tribunal (FT) in 2019.



"After that, separate petitions were filed in the Gauhati High Court challenging the FT verdict. The HC, in its order on April 24, sent the cases back to the Juria FT for review," he said.



Later, the FT declared them foreigners despite having valid documents of their families, as they could not provide linkage documents, Hoque said.



"They were then sent to the transit camp by the authorities last week. We are now evaluating all legal options," he added.



The case against Jahanara was registered in 2016 by the FT, while that of Mamtaz was filed in 2015.



"The cause of their rejection is non-furnishing of valid documents instead of the village headmen's certificates. They have no birth certificates, and due to illiteracy, they also have no educational certificates, too," Hoque said.



The FT declared the duo foreigners after rejecting their village headmen's certificates, he added.



Meanwhile, the Sadao Asom Gramin Shramik Santha (SAGSS) and Ganatantra Suraksha Mancha (GSM) have alleged that the FT sent both the 'Indian citizens' to the transit camp after 'ignoring the Gauhati high court's ruling'.



The HC, in its order, had said the FT judgment of 2019 was given without proper discussion of the evidence in the documents, Hoque said.



"Therefore, the judgment was quashed, and the matter was sent back to Juria FT for reconsideration. The petitioners were also directed to appear before the designated Juria FT with a certified copy of the HC order and submit necessary documents," he added.



He further alleged that the Tribunal did not conduct a detailed hearing before passing the fresh order declaring the two women foreigners and directing them to be sent to the transit camp in Goalpara. -- PTI