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1 dead, over 200 trees uprooted as nor'wester strikes Odisha

Sun, 07 June 2026
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One person died and over 200 trees were uprooted as a high-velocity nor'wester struck Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening, officials said.

The storms packing wind speeds of 89-100 kmph also damaged around 300 stalls erected for an international trade fair in the city, and electrical poles, they said.

One person died and another was injured when a truck hit a motorcycle at Rasulgahg Chhak in Mancheswar police station area, after the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle due to the strong winds, a police officer said.

Officials at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said the nor'wester continued for more than 30 minutes from around 4.30 pm.

Fire Services teams were deployed to clear the uprooted trees blocking roads in several parts of the city, another official said. -- PTI

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