Use of technology, AI would have averted this situation: Sharad Pawar on paper leak

15:44

Amid a row over NEET paper leak, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the conduct of the medical entrance exam would have averted the situation.



He was speaking at the launch of 'Technology on Wheels', an initiative of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence under Vidya Pratishthan being carried out in collaboration with the Sakal Media Group, to introduce new avenues of technology to students in rural and remote areas.



When asked whether the use of technology, especially AI, would have averted the NEET scam, Pawar said, "Had this (use of AI) been done earlier, this situation would not have arisen in the first place."



Without naming anyone, he further said, "The person who has now been entrusted with the responsibility of handling this matter at the national level has worked with me in the past. He is extremely honest and a very capable officer. The results of his work will start becoming visible within the next two months."



The NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak which is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has so far arrested 13 persons. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.



In the wake of the controversy, the Centre appointed two joint secretaries and joint directors in the NTA. Anuja Bapat, a 1998-batch officer of Indian Statistical Service, and Ruchita Vij, a 2004-batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), were appointed new joint secretaries in the NTA for five years.



The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.



Pawar further said AI holds significance in every sector, including agriculture and healthcare.



"AI has brought about tremendous advancements in the field of agriculture. We must make every possible effort to use it in different fields," the former Union agriculture minister added.



Calling AI an important subject, Pawar said, "The Rayat Shikshan Sanstha was established by Bhaurao Patil and we are continuing his work. The institution has around four lakh students. We do not collect any fees or donations from the students. It has several branches in Pune and also in the tribal regions of Maharashtra."



"I am happy to see that students from tribal colleges have fulfilled their responsibilities and achieved success in various fields. Today, we have launched the new initiative - 'Technology on Wheels', and I am confident that it will receive a very positive response," the veteran leader said. -- PTI