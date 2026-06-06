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Supriya Sule vows to bring bill to stop horse trading in elections

Sat, 06 June 2026
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NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said she would move a bill in Parliament seeking greater transparency in elections where allegations of horse trading arise, an assertion coming amid claims of inducements and pressure tactics in the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council polls.

She said either these elections should be discontinued in their present form, or open voting should be introduced.

"I will move a bill in Parliament seeking structural changes to the electoral process.. Allegations of horse-trading during elections must stop. Polls from sarpanch to Lok Sabha should be transparent," Sule said in Pune after an event.

She defended the recent withdrawal of some candidates by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents ahead of the June 18 elections to 16 legislative council seats from the local self-government bodies.

"The (withdrawal) decision was taken collectively after consultations among leaders of all alliance partners amid widespread concerns over possible horse-trading. There were discussions about horse-trading everywhere," Sule told reporters.

She said leaders from the NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were present during the discussions that led to the decision.

Questioning criticism over the withdrawals, she said every constituency had a different political situation and asked whether political parties should allow horse-trading.

Announcing her plans for electoral reforms, the Baramati MP said she would personally move a bill in Parliament to address recurring allegations of horse-trading during indirect elections.

"I, as a citizen and a people's representative, will move a bill. Allegations of horse-trading during such elections must stop," the NCP (SP) MP added.

Sule said the proposed legislation would seek structural changes to the electoral process.

"Either these elections should be discontinued in their present form, or open voting should be introduced," she said.

The NCP (SP) leader said greater transparency in the electoral system was essential for strengthening democratic institutions and restoring public confidence in the political process.

The opposition MVA has alleged that pressure tactics and inducements were being used in the MLC polls, a charge rubbished by leaders of the ruling Mahayuti dispensation.

She also confirmed that her party would attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8, saying Congress general secretary K C Venugopal had personally invited the party.

Sule alleged that central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department are being used against opposition parties and claimed that democratic values were under strain.

She further criticised the Maharashtra government over farmers' issues, unemployment and reservation-related concerns, describing it as "insensitive" to the problems faced by ordinary citizens. PTI

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